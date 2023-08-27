Teoscar Hernández vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .259.
- Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375 with three homers.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.226
|AVG
|.290
|.275
|OBP
|.332
|.406
|SLG
|.481
|23
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|41
|82/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
