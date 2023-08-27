Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .259.

Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375 with three homers.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Home Away 63 GP 65 .226 AVG .290 .275 OBP .332 .406 SLG .481 23 XBH 26 10 HR 11 34 RBI 41 82/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

