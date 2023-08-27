On Sunday, Ty France (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), with more than one hit 33 times (26.2%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

France has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.1%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (54 of 126), with two or more runs 13 times (10.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .251 AVG .254 .335 OBP .338 .413 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

