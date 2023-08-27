Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .253 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), with more than one hit 33 times (26.2%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.1%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (54 of 126), with two or more runs 13 times (10.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.251
|AVG
|.254
|.335
|OBP
|.338
|.413
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (169 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-6 with a 5.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
