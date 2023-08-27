How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun take the court in one of four compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun take on the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks travel to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 23-11
- LAS Record: 15-18
- CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (first)
- LAS Stats: 79.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- CON Odds to Win: -244
- LAS Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 156.5 points
The Indiana Fever face the Atlanta Dream
The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 10-24
- ATL Record: 16-18
- IND Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (12th)
- ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- IND Odds to Win: -122
- ATL Odds to Win: -100
- Total: 165.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Dallas Wings
The Wings travel to face the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 9-24
- DAL Record: 18-16
- PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- DAL Stats: 86.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -463
- PHO Odds to Win: +345
- Total: 164.5 points
The Seattle Storm host the Chicago Sky
The Sky go on the road to face the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 10-24
- CHI Record: 13-21
- SEA Stats: 78.6 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- CHI Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CHI Odds to Win: -117
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 160.5 points
