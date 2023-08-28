Cal Raleigh -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on August 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 92 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .230 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 125th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 64 of 115 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .247 AVG .213 .317 OBP .298 .480 SLG .465 22 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 55/19 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings