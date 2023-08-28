Cal Raleigh vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on August 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 92 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .230 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 125th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 64 of 115 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.247
|AVG
|.213
|.317
|OBP
|.298
|.480
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|55/19
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.74 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Muller (1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .335 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.