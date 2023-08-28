The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore (.464 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.

In 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%) Moore has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Moore has had an RBI in 10 games this season (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (10 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .184 AVG .273 .262 OBP .365 .395 SLG .636 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 6 RBI 10 16/3 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 1

