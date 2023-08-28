Dylan Moore vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore (.464 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
- In 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%) Moore has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (13.5%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Moore has had an RBI in 10 games this season (27.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (10 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).
Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.184
|AVG
|.273
|.262
|OBP
|.365
|.395
|SLG
|.636
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|6
|RBI
|10
|16/3
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.74 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Muller (1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .335 against him.
