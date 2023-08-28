J.P. Crawford vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .265 with 75 walks and 73 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 94th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of them.
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 29 games this season (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this season (46.0%), including 18 multi-run games (15.9%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.249
|.392
|OBP
|.371
|.429
|SLG
|.396
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|49/39
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Muller (1-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed four innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.28 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .335 to his opponents.
