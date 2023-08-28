Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (74-56) and Oakland Athletics (38-93) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (1-4) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 50 out of the 86 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 4-1 when favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 627 total runs this season.

The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Mariners Schedule