Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will aim to out-hit Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -275 +220 8 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 50-36 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.1% of those games).

Seattle has gone 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Mariners have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-60-4).

The Mariners have put together a 4-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-28 37-28 25-20 48-34 56-41 17-13

