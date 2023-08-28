How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Kyle Muller gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 170 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 14th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (627 total runs).
- The Mariners' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.69 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.172).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Woo is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.
- Woo has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
