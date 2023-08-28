Julio Rodriguez will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (74-56) on Monday, August 28, when they take on Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (38-93) at T-Mobile Park at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +220 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.58 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (1-4, 7.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-275), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Athletics have won in 37, or 29.1%, of the 127 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious one time in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.