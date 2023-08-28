Brent Rooker and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 149 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.342/.472 so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .532 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 108 hits with 27 doubles, 11 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .265/.382/.413 slash line on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .245/.329/.469 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 93 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 16 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 51 bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.300/.319 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 at White Sox Aug. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.