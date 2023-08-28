The Seattle Mariners (74-56) will look to Julio Rodriguez, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Oakland Athletics (38-93) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will call on Bryan Woo (1-3) versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller (1-4).

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.58 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (1-4, 7.28 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will send Woo (1-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.58, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.220.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Woo has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.28 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.28, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .335 against him.

Muller has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Muller enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Kyle Muller vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has a collective .244 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 1078 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 627 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 10th in all of MLB with 170 home runs.

Muller has a 10.8 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the Mariners this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .348 batting average over one appearance.

