Cal Raleigh vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cal Raleigh (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .230 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 115 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 115 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.247
|AVG
|.213
|.317
|OBP
|.298
|.480
|SLG
|.465
|22
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|34
|55/19
|K/BB
|71/25
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 19th start of the season. He has a 6.05 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
