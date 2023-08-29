J.P. Crawford vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 29 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .268 with 76 walks and 76 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 72 of 114 games this season (63.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (46.5%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.249
|.396
|OBP
|.371
|.444
|SLG
|.396
|20
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|49/40
|K/BB
|45/36
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
