On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks while batting .243.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), with at least two hits 17 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 4.0% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (34.7%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this year (29 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .211 AVG .277 .289 OBP .317 .281 SLG .384 8 XBH 8 0 HR 2 12 RBI 21 36/13 K/BB 24/7 3 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings