Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (75-56) and the Oakland Athletics (38-94) matching up at T-Mobile Park (on August 29) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Mariners.

The probable starters are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Ken Waldichuk (2-7) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 51 out of the 87 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 634 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule