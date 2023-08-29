The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Brent Rooker.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 10th-best in baseball with 172 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Seattle is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (634 total).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.168).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 156 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kirby will look to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away George Kirby Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals W 7-5 Home Bryce Miller Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics - Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Carlos Carrasco 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson

