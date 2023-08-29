How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Seattle Mariners versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Brent Rooker.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 10th-best in baseball with 172 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 13th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- Seattle is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (634 total).
- The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.168).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kirby will look to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|W 7-5
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Carlos Carrasco
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Brandon Williamson
