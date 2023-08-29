Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (75-56) will match up against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (38-94) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, August 29. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+230). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Mariners and Athletics game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-300), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.33 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 51 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Mariners went 6-1 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 37 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.