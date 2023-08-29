Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
The Seattle Mariners (75-56) will look to Julio Rodriguez, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Oakland Athletics (38-94) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-8) against the Athletics and Ken Waldichuk (2-7).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (2-7, 6.05 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Kirby (10-8) for his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.28 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 25 games this season.
- He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.
- Kirby has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
George Kirby vs. Athletics
- The Athletics have scored 476 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 960 hits, 30th in baseball, with 134 home runs (23rd in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 7-for-27 with a triple, a home run and three RBI over seven innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.05 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
- Waldichuk is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Waldichuk is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 innings per start.
- He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Ken Waldichuk vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (172) in all of MLB. They have a collective .245 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1092 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 634 runs.
- In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Waldichuk has a 16.88 ERA and a 4.125 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .500.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.