Today's MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (73-58) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (63-69)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.187 AVG, 36 HR, 84 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)

PHI Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -161 +136 9.5

The Miami Marlins (66-65) host the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52)

The Rays will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

MIA Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -119 -101 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (59-72) face the New York Yankees (63-68)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)

DET Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -116 -104 8

The Baltimore Orioles (82-49) host the Chicago White Sox (52-80)

The White Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -233 +190 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (72-60) play the Washington Nationals (61-71)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.282 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

TOR Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -192 +163 8

The New York Mets (60-72) play host to the Texas Rangers (74-57)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.253 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.253 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -141 +119 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (69-63) face the Houston Astros (75-58)

The Astros will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 26 HR, 97 RBI)

BOS Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -122 +103 10.5

The Minnesota Twins (69-63) face the Cleveland Guardians (62-70)

The Guardians will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.226 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.226 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.275 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -169 +144 7.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (56-76) face the San Diego Padres (62-70)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.260 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)

SD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -151 +129 9

The Chicago Cubs (69-62) face the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57)

The Brewers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 20 HR, 75 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 17 HR, 69 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -135 +114 7

The Kansas City Royals (41-92) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

KC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -154 +130 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (49-82) face the Atlanta Braves (85-45)

The Braves will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.253 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.253 AVG, 22 HR, 67 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 29 HR, 79 RBI)

ATL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -263 +215 12

The Seattle Mariners (75-56) play the Oakland Athletics (38-94)

The Athletics will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.286 AVG, 24 HR, 87 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.243 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -309 +246 8

The San Francisco Giants (68-63) face the Cincinnati Reds (68-65)

The Reds will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.296 AVG, 19 HR, 49 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)

SF Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -159 +136 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (81-49) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 35 HR, 93 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)

LAD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -183 +155 7.5

