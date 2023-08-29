Teoscar Hernández vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.
- Hernandez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 84 of 130 games this season (64.6%), including 38 multi-hit games (29.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.236
|AVG
|.290
|.283
|OBP
|.332
|.423
|SLG
|.481
|24
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|41
|84/14
|K/BB
|84/15
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.75 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
