Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the mound, on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .228 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 125th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 64 of 116 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (21.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's homered in 20 of them (17.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this year (32.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .244 AVG .213 .315 OBP .298 .473 SLG .465 22 XBH 24 12 HR 13 30 RBI 34 55/20 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings