The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .232 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 35.9% of his 39 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Moore has had an RBI in 11 games this year (28.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .182 AVG .273 .280 OBP .365 .364 SLG .636 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 7 RBI 10 17/5 K/BB 23/6 2 SB 1

