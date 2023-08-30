On Wednesday, Josh Rojas (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Zach Neal

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .246 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 3.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (34.2%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 10 .221 AVG .324 .295 OBP .359 .307 SLG .514 10 XBH 3 1 HR 2 15 RBI 7 42/15 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings