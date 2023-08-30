Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (75-57) and the Oakland Athletics (39-94) squaring off at T-Mobile Park (on August 30) at 4:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Mariners.

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (8-4) against the Athletics and Zach Neal (1-0).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover each time.

This season, the Mariners have won 51 out of the 88 games, or 58%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

The Mariners have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 635 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule