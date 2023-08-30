Bryce Miller gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+185). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances. Seattle and its opponent have finished below the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.3.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 58% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (51-37).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Seattle has a 13-4 record (winning 76.5% of its games).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

In the 132 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-62-4).

The Mariners have a 4-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-29 37-28 25-20 49-35 56-41 18-14

