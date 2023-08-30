How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 172 total home runs.
- Seattle's .418 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 635 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (8-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Miller heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller is trying to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Kyle Muller
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Neal
|9/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kodai Senga
|9/2/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|David Peterson
|9/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tylor Megill
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Brandon Williamson
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Greene
