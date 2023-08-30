J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 172 total home runs.

Seattle's .418 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 635 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (8-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Miller heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is trying to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Royals W 15-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/28/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Home Bryan Woo Kyle Muller 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home George Kirby Ken Waldichuk 8/29/2023 Athletics L 3-1 Home Luke Weaver Ken Waldichuk 8/30/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Zach Neal 9/1/2023 Mets - Away Logan Gilbert Kodai Senga 9/2/2023 Mets - Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets - Away Bryan Woo Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds - Away George Kirby Brandon Williamson 9/5/2023 Reds - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.