The Seattle Mariners (75-57) and the Oakland Athletics (39-94) will go head to head on Wednesday, August 30 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller getting the ball for the Mariners and Zach Neal taking the hill for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Athletics have +240 odds to play spoiler. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.90 ERA) vs Neal - OAK (1-0, 6.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 51, or 58%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, and won in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 75% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (29.5%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -300 or longer five times, losing every contest.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-4.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.