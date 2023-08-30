Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 87 RBI (153 total hits). He's also swiped 35 bases.

He's slashing .286/.346/.482 so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .596 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 16 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at White Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 111 hits with 28 doubles, 12 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .268/.386/.423 so far this season.

Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 2-for-3 3 0 1 3 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 93 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.327/.467 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Mariners Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

