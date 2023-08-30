The Seattle Mariners (75-57) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Oakland Athletics (39-94) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Julio Rodriguez is on a three-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (8-4) for the Mariners and Zach Neal (1-0) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (8-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.90, a 4.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.043.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

In 19 starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 479 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 969 hits, 30th in baseball, with 136 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 4-for-40 with a double and an RBI in 12 innings this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Neal

Neal (1-0) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.

His last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has a 6.88 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .324 against him over his eight games this season.

