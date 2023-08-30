Mike Ford vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .229 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.
- He has homered in 11 games this season (18.0%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season (18 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).
Other Mariners Players vs the Athletics
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.243
|AVG
|.219
|.321
|OBP
|.309
|.514
|SLG
|.490
|7
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/7
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.72).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Neal (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
