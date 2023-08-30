The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Zach Neal

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .229 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.8% of them.

He has homered in 11 games this season (18.0%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season (18 of 61), with two or more runs five times (8.2%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .243 AVG .219 .321 OBP .309 .514 SLG .490 7 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 13 27/7 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

