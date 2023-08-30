As of August 30 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +190

+190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game offensively last year (13th in ), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner amassed two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2200 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1100 7 October 22 Cardinals - +40000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +40000

