Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 30 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3500.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game offensively last year (13th in ), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.
- When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner amassed two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
