The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .264.

Hernandez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (85 of 131), with at least two hits 38 times (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.0% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.6%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .237 AVG .290 .286 OBP .332 .422 SLG .481 24 XBH 26 11 HR 11 37 RBI 41 86/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings