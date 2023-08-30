On Wednesday, Ty France (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Neal. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 54 of 129 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .257 AVG .254 .343 OBP .338 .415 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 46/18 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings