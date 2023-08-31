The Seattle Storm (10-25) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.2 points per game) to help beat Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in league, 19.3) and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports Favorite: Sparks (-6.5)

Sparks (-6.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Storm vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 83 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sparks

Pick ATS: Storm (+6.5)

Storm (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (162.5)

Storm vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has beaten the spread 17 times in 34 games.

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Storm are 8-7.

There have been 16 Seattle games (out of 34) that hit the over this season.

Storm matchups this season have a 162.7-point average over/under, 0.2 more points than this game's total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (78.7 per game) and eighth in points conceded (83.9).

Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.1).

The Storm are the second-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.1) and eighth in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.5). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

In 2023 the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 64.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.7% of Seattle's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.3% have been 3-pointers.

