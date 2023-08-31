Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-25) battle Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-20) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks

Seattle's 78.7 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 80.3 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

Seattle is shooting 40.9% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 45.6% Los Angeles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Storm have a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.6% from the field.

Seattle shoots 34.7% from three-point distance this season. That's 3.0 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (31.7%).

The Storm are 7-14 when shooting over 31.7% as a team from three-point range.

Los Angeles and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Los Angeles averaging 3.2 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Storm are scoring 78.8 points per game, 0.1 more than their season average (78.7).

In their last 10 games, the Storm are sinking 7.4 threes per game, 1.1 fewer threes than their season average (8.5). They also have a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (33.3%) compared to their season average (34.7%).

Storm Injuries