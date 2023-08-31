The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

Utah vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-6.5) 45.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Utah (-6.5) 45.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet - - -278 +225 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Utah (-7) - -290 +230 Bet on this game with Tipico

Utah vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Utah covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.
  • The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season.
  • Florida compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Gators covered the spread three times last year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Utah & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Utah
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the Pac-12 +500 Bet $100 to win $500
Florida
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

