The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .268 with 78 walks and 76 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.7%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 53 .285 AVG .249 .398 OBP .371 .443 SLG .396 21 XBH 19 7 HR 5 24 RBI 20 52/42 K/BB 45/36 1 SB 1

