J.P. Crawford vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .268 with 78 walks and 76 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.7%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 31 games this year (26.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.249
|.398
|OBP
|.371
|.443
|SLG
|.396
|21
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|20
|52/42
|K/BB
|45/36
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 25th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks seventh, 1.240 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fifth.
