Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (76-57) and the New York Mets (61-73) facing off at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will take the ball for the Mets.

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 52 (58.4%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 52 of its 89 games, or 58.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 640 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule