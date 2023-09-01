Mariners vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (76-57) and the New York Mets (61-73) facing off at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (12-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will take the ball for the Mets.
Mariners vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have not covered in any of their last three games with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 52 (58.4%) of those contests.
- This season Seattle has won 52 of its 89 games, or 58.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 640 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Royals
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alec Marsh
|August 28
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Bryan Woo vs Kyle Muller
|August 29
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 29
|Athletics
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 30
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Bryce Miller vs Zach Neal
|September 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Kodai Senga
|September 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Castillo vs David Peterson
|September 3
|@ Mets
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Tylor Megill
|September 4
|@ Reds
|-
|George Kirby vs Brandon Williamson
|September 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Greene
|September 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
