Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Mets on September 1, 2023
The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Francisco Lindor and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gilbert Stats
- Logan Gilbert (12-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 27th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gilbert has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 25th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 26
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 14
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has collected 112 hits with 28 doubles, 12 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .268/.385/.421 slash line so far this year.
- Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 26
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 125 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.333/.461 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 56 walks and 96 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .220/.326/.514 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
