Mike Ford vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .232.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.9% of his games this year (26 of 62), with multiple hits nine times (14.5%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (17.7%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this year (18 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.219
|.333
|OBP
|.309
|.514
|SLG
|.490
|7
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/7
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 25th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.17 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.17), 33rd in WHIP (1.240), and fifth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
