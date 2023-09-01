The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks.

Hernandez is batting .421 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 65.2% of his games this year (86 of 132), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (28.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.1% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (5.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .237 AVG .290 .286 OBP .332 .431 SLG .481 25 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 41 87/14 K/BB 84/15 2 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings