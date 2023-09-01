On Friday, Ty France (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .254 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 120th in slugging.

France has gotten a hit in 79 of 130 games this season (60.8%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

France has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (38 of 130), with two or more RBI nine times (6.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 61 .254 AVG .254 .342 OBP .338 .410 SLG .344 24 XBH 16 7 HR 3 30 RBI 21 47/19 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings