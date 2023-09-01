Pac-12 Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the 2023 college football season includes 12 games involving Pac-12 teams. Our computer model favors TCU (-20.5) against Colorado and betting the over/under in the Florida vs. Utah matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 1 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: TCU -20.5 vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 40.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah -4.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah by 12.8 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Stanford -3.5 vs. Hawaii
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 11.1 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 1 Pac-12 Total Bets
Over 44 - Florida vs. Utah
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Utah Utes
- Projected Total: 58 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Washington State vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 44.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66.5 - Nevada vs. USC
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 58.1 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 1 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|1-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|56.0 / 28.0
|501.0 / 396.0
|Oregon
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Utah
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Stanford
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|UCLA
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Oregon State
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Washington
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Arizona State
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Arizona
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Colorado
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Cal
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
|Washington State
|0-0 (- Pac-12)
|-
|-
Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.