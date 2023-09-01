Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To ensure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the article below for info on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Gators at Utah Utes
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Arizona State Sun Devils
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Portland State Vikings at Oregon Ducks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UCLA Bruins
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans
|3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
