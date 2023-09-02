The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .228.

Moore has gotten a hit in 14 of 40 games this season (35.0%), including six multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (11 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 40 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .174 AVG .273 .283 OBP .365 .348 SLG .636 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 7 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 23/6 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings