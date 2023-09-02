Dylan Moore vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .228.
- Moore has gotten a hit in 14 of 40 games this season (35.0%), including six multi-hit games (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (11 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 40 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.174
|AVG
|.273
|.283
|OBP
|.365
|.348
|SLG
|.636
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.