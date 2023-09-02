J.P. Crawford vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mets.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 113 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .278 with two homers.
- In 64.1% of his games this season (75 of 117), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (46.2%), including 19 multi-run games (16.2%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.398
|OBP
|.373
|.443
|SLG
|.410
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|21
|52/42
|K/BB
|46/37
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
