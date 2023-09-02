You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Francisco Lindor and other players on the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday at Citi Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (11-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 28th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Castillo has 27 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks fifth, 1.010 WHIP ranks first, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 13th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 6 1 at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 155 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.347/.484 so far this year.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in 14 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .578 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 113 hits with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, 79 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .268/.386/.428 on the year.

Crawford brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 54 walks and 79 RBI (126 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .250/.332/.459 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 15 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 56 walks and 96 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .220/.325/.514 slash line on the season.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.