The Seattle Mariners (76-58) will look to Julio Rodriguez, currently on a 14-game hitting streak, against the New York Mets (62-73) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mets will counter with David Peterson (3-7, 5.23 ERA).

Mariners vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (3-7, 5.23 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (11-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.07 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .210.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 27 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.23 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.23 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Peterson is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Peterson has put together nine starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

