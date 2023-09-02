The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon had the 71st-ranked defense last season (382.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking sixth-best with 500.5 yards per game. With 37 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 11th-worst in the FCS last season, Portland State were forced to lean on its 71st-ranked offense (25.6 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Portland State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Portland State Key Statistics (2022)

Oregon Portland State 500.5 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.5 (51st) 382.2 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.2 (104th) 215.7 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.1 (29th) 284.8 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (78th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Oregon Stats Leaders (2022)

Bo Nix recorded a passing stat line last season of 3,594 yards with a 72.1% completion rate (294-for-408), 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 276.5 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 88 carries for 514 yards and 14 TDs.

Mar'Keise Irving picked up 1,052 rushing yards (80.9 per game) and five touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 31 catches for 299 yards and three scores.

Noah Whittington ran for 781 yards on 139 carries (60.1 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Troy Franklin grabbed 61 passes (on 90 targets) for 891 yards (68.5 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Chase Cota produced last season, catching 36 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Kris Hutson's stat line last year: 473 receiving yards, 44 catches, on 57 targets.

Portland State Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Chachere averaged 177.8 passing yards per outing and threw 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 609 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

Jobadiah Malary rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Beau Kelly was targeted 5.2 times per game and racked up 654 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Nate Bennett had 517 receiving yards (47 ypg) in 2022.

Mataio Talalemotu worked his way to eight receiving touchdowns and 482 receiving yards (43.8 ypg) last season.

